Here’s Latest On Christian McCaffrey Ahead Of Week 9 Game Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems like Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will return to the field Sunday when Carolina hosts the New England Patriots in a Week 9 contest.

The Panthers activated the star running back off injured reserve Saturday, according to the team.

Carolina is hopeful McCaffrey, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, will play against the Patriots. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported McCaffrey will have a pre-game workout to confirm his status. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo indicated how, even if McCaffrey is able to play, it likely won’t be a full-go for the dual-threat back.

McCaffrey was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. It indicated a step in the right direction for the Panthers running back, who hasn’t played since Week 3 as he was put on IR in Week 6.

McCaffrey has averaged 3.9 yards per carry (52 rushes, 201 yards) with one rushing touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards to help the passing game.

Additionally, the Panthers cleared quarterback Sam Darnold to start Sunday’s game. Darnold suffered a concussion in a Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots and Panthers will kick off in Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.