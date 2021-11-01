NFL Trade Deadline: 12 Random Thoughts Before League’s Cutoff

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away — Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET — and there still are many questions left unanswered.

Here are 12 random thoughts before the league’s cutoff:

— The Cleveland Browns-Odell Beckham tenure has just been bizarre and unproductive, and it should not shock anyone to see it come to an end Tuesday. Cleveland was dealt a pretty disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, and while this certainly isn’t a call to make drastic moves, Beckham (again) was just a complete non-factor. He finished with one reception for six yards Sunday. He has seen two or fewer targets in four of the six games he’s played this season and has received the third-most uncatchable targets on the campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. But will another team want to take on Beckham’s contract for a big name, but lesser player? Yahoo NFL writer Charles Robinson certainly put that in perspective Sunday, quoting an AFC executive who said he would be surprised if Cleveland can get anything in return for Beckham.

— How do we feel about trading players to a divisional rival? This question has been brought up on social media in specific regards to Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack and a potential trade with a team who needs a running back, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans signed free-agent rusher Adrian Peterson, but still could use some help after the injury to workhorse Derrick Henry. Mack, of course, is RB3 on the Colts depth chart behind standout Jonathan Taylor and pass-catcher Nyheim Hines. We can’t help but feel if Tennessee comes calling Indianapolis and has the best offer for Mack, and that’s a big if, then it would be irresponsible for the Colts not to get the best deal for a player that isn’t having a major impact on their team. Mack was one of the six players NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported could be dealt before the NFL trade deadline.

— The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos completed a blockbuster trade for Von Miller on Monday with the former All-Pro joining the best defensive player on the planet, Aaron Donald, and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. And while the Rams undoubtedly will receive praise for going all in in pursuit of the Super Bowl, the Broncos should be credited for the return package, too. Denver received a second- and third-rounder from LA for a 32-year-old Miller who was set to become a free agent after the season. That’s a good trade for all parties.

— One receiver who isn’t getting talked about much ahead of the deadline, and that probably indicates the chance he’ll be moved, is Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup. Gallup has been sidelined since the first game of the season and Dallas has went on to win six straight contests without him. Gallup also is playing in the final year of his contract and, and especially with the Cowboys having money tied to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, is probably a long shot to re-sign with the organization. But will the 6-1 Cowboys move him ahead of Tuesday afternoon? It seems the chances are slim as Jerry Jones and Co. have their sights on the Lombardi Trophy.

— We shared last week how Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson absolutely needs to get out of the Windy City. And while there hasn’t been much trade smoke regarding Robinson, make no mistake it would be an organizational failure for the Bears, who are 3-5 and in third in the NFC North, to not trade Robinson. He is playing on the franchise tag in 2021, which gives him the right to become a free agent at the end of the season unless the team is to place a second tag on him for the 2022 season. But based on Robinson’s pedestrian performance this season — 26 receptions, one touchdown — it wouldn’t be wise to pay him that hefty a salary. We can’t help but think it’s best for Chicago to cut ties and get something (a Day Three pick is better than nothing, right?) in return.