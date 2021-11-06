NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots likely will have the pleasure of facing a pair of Panthers’ offensive starters as Carolina cleared quarterback Sam Darnold to play and activated Christian McCaffrey before Sunday’s Week 9 game against New England.

Darnold, who suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, was cleared in concussion protocol Saturday, as announced by the team. He had been questionable earlier in the week with both the concussion and a shoulder injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he was cleared to start while the Panthers shared Darnold will be a game-time decision, likely due to that shoulder injury.

Second-string quarterback P.J. Walker would start in place of Darnold, if the latter was unable to do so.

McCaffrey, who hasn’t played since Week 3 after going on injured reserve for a hamstring injury, is expected to take the field, as well. He will undergo a pre-game workout to officially determine his status, according to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play.

The Patriots and Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.