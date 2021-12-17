Patriots Mailbag: Will Josh McDaniels Leave For Head-Coaching Job?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are off to Indianapolis for a Saturday night matchup with the Colts that carries major playoff implications in the AFC. Hopefully, you’ve rearranged your weekend plans accordingly.

But first, let’s mailbag:

Will Mac Jones keep Josh in New England or will he seek another job

That’s probably the most fascinating angle of the whole Josh McDaniels head-coaching conversation.

Teams like Jacksonville, which just fired Urban Meyer, and Chicago, which seems likely to boot out Matt Nagy by the end of the season, have promising young quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, respectively) that make them desirable coaching destinations. But what if McDaniels is reluctant to leave his own standout rookie signal-caller, even if it means waiting another few years to take over a top job? Jones has flourished under McDaniels’ tutelage, and the Patriots already are back to looking like Super Bowl contenders. It’s not a bad spot to be if you’re an offensive coordinator.

McDaniels has said he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again, though, and I don’t know if he’d pass up an ideal opportunity just to continue working with this New England offense. The bigger question to me is whether that ideal situation will present itself in this hiring cycle.

It’s not all about the quarterback — remember, McDaniels reportedly “loved” Baker Mayfield a few years back but balked at a chance to coach him because the Cleveland Browns’ organization wasn’t structured to his liking. He’s not going to sign on to coach Lawrence (or Fields, or any other QB) if that team doesn’t have his preferred organizational stability.

And even if McDaniels does want the Jacksonville job, he’d need to beat out a pool of candidates that could include the likes of Byron Leftwich, Brian Daboll, Eric Bieniemy and Kellen Moore, among others. Jones’ success this season definitely bolsters his case, but McDaniels is 0-for-3 on head-coaching interviews since he left the Indianapolis Colts at the altar in 2018.