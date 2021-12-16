For Bruins Who Have Had ‘Uneven Season,’ Time Is Now To Step Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Now more than ever, the Boston Bruins will need to take the “next man up” mentality to the next level.

The Bruins have six players in COVID-19 protocol, including three members of the top six. With the absence of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith comes opportunities for Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen and other newcomers to play crucial minutes for the foreseeable future.

But more than that, it also provides an opportunity for some of the veteran players to step up for the Bruins.

“Maybe some guys that have had uneven seasons to say, ‘Hey you know what? I want to grab some of those minutes and help the team win,'” head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday over Zoom ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Islanders. “Whether that’s (Nick) Folingo, whether that’s Jake (DeBrusk), whether that’s an (Erik) Haula, like I said there’s opportunity for guys and that’s the ask, not to be March and Bergy and Smitty etc. Just be yourself and try to be the best version of yourself.”

Foligno and Haula haven’t lived up to expectations and provided as much secondary scoring as the Bruins would have hoped when they signed the duo in the offseason. As for DeBrusk, who requested a trade from Boston, now is a good time for him to step up and play meaningful minutes and help the Bruins on their road trip.