How Has Mac Jones Handled Patriots Losing Streak? Teammate Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ two-game losing streak hasn’t shaken Mac Jones’ confidence, according to tight end Hunter Henry.

Henry said the rookie quarterback has handled these recent setbacks — struggling in losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — like a pro.

“He never wavers,” Henry said Thursday in a video conference. “I think he doesn’t back down from adversity. He continues to push forward. Continuing to strive to get better. To learn. And that’s the biggest thing you’ve gotta ask for. For a young guy, a young quarterback in this league, you’ve got to continue to push forward.

“It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to execute at a high level. And he’s done a good job with that. He’s continuing to get better and continuing to learn, and his growth is only going to continue to go up. I feel like he’s faced it head-on and done a terrific job of that.”

Jones, who lost just one start in his college career at Alabama, threw two interceptions against Indianapolis, including one in the red zone, then endured his worst outing as a Patriot against Buffalo, posting career lows in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating. The Patriots staged second-half rallies in both games but couldn’t erase a pair of double-digit deficits.

The losses snapped a seven-game win streak for the 9-6 Patriots, knocking them from first place down to sixth in the AFC playoff standings. They’ll have an ideal bounce-back opportunity when they host the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.