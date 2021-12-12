Josh Gordon Touchdown Prompts Excited Reaction From Julian Edelman

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a few years since Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman have been teammates, but the bond between the two appears to remain strong.

The two were teammates together with the New England Patriots in 2018 and 2019. Edelman now is retired, though, and Gordon is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s been a long road for Gordon, who had a nice moment Sunday when he caught his first touchdown for the Chiefs — which also was his first touchdown since Week 1 of the 2019 season when he was in New England.

After the play, Edelman took to Twitter to voice some support for Gordon.

While Patriots fans obviously don’t want to see the Chiefs do well, plenty undoubtedly will co-sign Edelman’s message.