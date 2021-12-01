NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall got an opportunity to play on the Bruins’ top line with Brad Marchand serving a three-game suspension, and he looked pretty good in what was a small sample size.

Despite Boston’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at TD Garden, Hall stepped up and provided an assist on David Pastrnak’s goal in the third period. The forward logged 22:44 of ice time and figures to assume the role again Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Assistant coach Joe Sacco, who filled in for Bruce Cassidy after the head coach entered COVID-19 protocol, liked what he saw from Hall. And while Hall had fun playing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak, he knows they had a slew of opportunities to come away with more than just one point as a line.

“It was fun. Those are great players,” Hall told reporters after the game. “When you go into a line like that, I just tried to play without thinking and used my skillset to help them. Five-on-five, we didn’t get anything. It looks good and everything — a lot of shots and a lot of chances. But you’d almost rather have a small amount of chances and a goal. And for us to come away with a point, we have to accomplish that as a line.”

The Bruins outshot Detroit 42-16 but couldn’t finish off the chances they had. And while Marchand’s absence certainly was glaring during the loss, Boston needs to be able to capitalize when given the opportunity.

Hall and the rest of the Bruins are back in action Thursday night on the road against the Predators. Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET.