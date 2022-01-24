James White Among Many Baffled By How Bucs Defended Cooper Kupp

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in the process of earning one of the greatest comeback wins in NFL history… until Cooper Kupp happened.

Or, more accurately, until their defense blew it.

After the Bucs stormed back from a 27-3 deficit to tie Saturday’s divisional-round game with the Rams, Los Angeles got the ball back with under a minute left in regulation. Matthew Stafford then found Kupp for 20-yard gain, giving the Rams the ball at their own 44-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

On the next play, Tampa elected to run an all-out blitz, leaving safety Antoine Winfield Jr. one-on-one against Kupp — a total mismatch. Stafford hit Kupp for 44 yards, setting up a game-winning field goal from kicker Matt Gay.

Much of the postgame discourse revolved around the Bucs’ baffling defensive strategy against Kupp. New England Patriots running back James White was among those who used Twitter to share their thoughts.

A safety on kupp for the game? ? — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 23, 2022

Additionally, many are wondering whether Saturday’s game was the last in Tom Brady’s historic NFL career. We reportedly might not learn of the 44-year-old’s future plans for another few weeks.