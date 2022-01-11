Jerod Mayo Opens Up About Head-Coaching Hopes, Broncos Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerod Mayo is focused on the Buffalo Bills. He made that abundantly clear during his Tuesday afternoon video conference.

But make no mistake: Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach. And he has every intention of interviewing for the Denver Broncos’ vacancy, even if that interview does not happen this week.

The Broncos submitted a request Monday to meet with Mayo, who is in his third season as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach. Denver fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday and is searching for his replacement.

“Right now, all my focus is on the Buffalo Bills,” Mayo said as the Patriots prepare to visit Buffalo this Sunday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. “I’ll absolutely take the interview, but right now it?s all about the Bills.”

Mayo said becoming an NFL head coach “always has been” a goal of his.

The Broncos will be the second head-coaching interview for the 35-year-old Mayo, who also met with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The Eagles came away impressed by the former Patriots linebacker’s leadership traits, according to multiple reports, but opted to hire Nick Sirianni. Mayo also has been connected to the open Chicago Bears job.

Though Mayo landing a head-coaching position elsewhere would remove an important member from New England’s coaching staff, Mayo said he’s had the full support of head coach Bill Belichick and others in the organization.