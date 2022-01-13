How Julian Edelman’s Parents Reacted To $100K Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Bet

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman this week bet $100,00 on the Patriots and Buccaneers to reach Super Bowl LVI — $50,000 on New England (+750) and $50,000 on Tampa Bay (+340).

Then came the hard part: telling his parents.

Edelman on Wednesday shared a video, in which he called his mother and father to break the news of his six-figure wager. His mom took the bet in stride, whereas his dad was far more skeptical.

“Oh, I don’t care about that, right on,” Edelman’s mom said. “You should share (the winnings) with me.”

His dad added, “That was dumb. … I’m not mad. I disagree. Bye.”

Check out Edelman’s parents’ reaction in the video below.

Parents just don?t understand pic.twitter.com/bCMIAzPeSn — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 12, 2022

Edelman will win $375,000 if New England reaches the Super Bowl and $170,000 if Tampa Bay makes it all the way to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Thus, he’ll reel in $545,000 if the teams ultimately square off on the NFL’s biggest stage with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.