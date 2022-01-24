Questionable Coaching Played Key Part In NFL Divisional Round Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL’s divisional round slate undoubtedly was one of the better two-day displays of football that fans have ever had the privilege of watching.

Three of the four games were decided by a game-winning field goal while the only one that was not — Kansas City Chiefs against Buffalo Bills — was undoubtedly the best of them all. Instead, that was decided in overtime after 25 points were scored in the final 1:54 of regulation. With the victory, the Chiefs were the lone higher-seeded team to advance after a win.

It was, without question, a banner day for the NFL.

But that doesn’t mean it was the same for those coaching in the NFL.

Each of the four NFL divisional-round contests featured questionable coaching decisions, and a case could be made those decisions — especially in three cases — played a direct impact in the playoff exit of three teams.

— First, and perhaps most notably, were the brutal coaching decisions down the stretch by Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. McDermott, specifically, opted against what should have been a no-brainer squib kick (or kick short of the end zone) which would have taken valuable time off the clock for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Again, it was a no-brainer that McDermott took blame for after the game. McDermott then was able to share the blame with Frazier after Mahomes covered 44 yards in two plays and 10 seconds against a Buffalo prevent defense. The Bills played like they were ahead by more than a field goal when they weren’t. Mahomes and company tied the game with three seconds left — again, after starting the possession with 13 ticks on the clock — and won it in overtime.

— McDermott’s defensive blunder came after Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles coughed up the game after Tampa Bay mounted a 24-point comeback. The aggressive Bowles sent an all-out blitz at Matthew Stafford with 28 seconds left, leaving All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp in single coverage down the seam. Kupp’s reception from Stafford set up the game-winning field goal to eliminate the Bucs. It was a decision questioned by everyone besides Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who said he wouldn’t second-guess the play call. Arians instead said there was a miscommunication on the defense, which cornerback Jamel Dean refuted. Even if there was a miscommunication, though, that is due to poor coaching, as well.