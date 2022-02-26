Callaway To ‘Pause’ Phil Mickelson Sponsorship Amid Controversy

NESN Logo Sign In

The hits keep coming for Phil Mickelson, who has been dropped by sponsors throughout the week following controversial comments that criticized the PGA Tour and his attempts to justify his positive impression of a new Saudi Arabian-backed golf league.

Mickelson already had lost his Amstel Light sponsorship and was dropped by KPMG (though that was framed as a mutual agreement) by the time Callaway Golf reportedly became one of the latest to step back from its relationship with the six-time major winner. Rex Hoddard of the Golf Channel reported late Friday that Callaway would “pause” its sponsorship, which dates back to 2004.

In a statement tweeted by Hoggard, Callaway said it would “re-evaluate” the partnership at a later date.

“Callaway does not condone Phil Mickelson’s comments and we were very disappointed in his choice of words — they in no way reflect our values or what we stand for as a company,” the statement said. “Phil has apologized and we know he regrets how he handled recent events. We recognize his desire to take time away from the game and respect that decision.”

Workday also announced Friday it would not renew its partnership with Mickelson. The sides had worked together since 2017.

Mickelson apologized Tuesday, acknowledging the potential loss of sponsors.

“I have incredible partners, and these relationships mean so much more to me than a contract,” he said. “The last thing I would ever want to do is compromise them or their business in any way, and I have given all of them the option to pause or end the relationship as I understand it might be necessary given the current circumstances.”