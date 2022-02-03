Chase Winovich Honors ‘Legendary Being’ Tom Brady In Nutty Tribute Video

NESN Logo Sign In

To the surprise of no one, Chase Winovich authored the craziest Tom Brady tribute of the week.

The New England Patriots edge rusher, who first met Brady during one of the quarterback’s visits to Michigan, played just one season NFL season with the future Hall of Famer. However, judging by the video Winovich shared Thursday afternoon, it’s clear Brady left a strong impression on one of New England’s more unique players.

At one point in the video, Winovich refers to Brady as, “one of the most legendary beings to walk this Earth.”

Here’s how Winovich honored Brady, who announced his NFL retirement earlier this week.

Perhaps Winovich can convince Brady to visit him in New Hampshire this offseason.