Phil Mickelson No Longer To Host PGA Tour Event As Backlash Continues

The backlash relating to the comments by Phil Mickelson continued to gain steam Saturday as The PGA Tour reportedly shared Mickelson would not return to serve as the host of The American Express event in January 2023.

The PGA Tour told The Desert Sun, as shared by ESPN, that in addition to Mickelson not returning as host, the Mickelson Foundation also will no longer be the charitable arm of the event in La Quinta, California. Mickelson had served as the host of The American Express event since 2020.

It serves as the most recent partnership to cut ties with Mickelson after the longtime golfer made controversial comments criticizing the PGA Tour while speaking about the breakaway golf league backed by Saudi Arabian investments.

The six-time major champion also had his relationship with Callaway Golf paused while Workday, KPMG and Amstel Light cut ties with Mickelson.

Mickelson released a statement pertaining to the “reckless” comments while sharing that he would be stepping away from the PGA Tour for the time being.