Did Tom Brady Snub Patriots? Colin Cowherd Pushes Back Against Argument

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s official retirement from the NFL was somewhat surprising.

Not because it was unexpected. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington already let the cat out of the bag Saturday when they reported the quarterback was planning to call it a career.

But because Brady’s announcement via Instagram on Tuesday included no mention of the New England Patriots. Instead, the 44-year-old focused on family, friends and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Weird? Sure. After all, Brady spent 20 years in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles, before moving on to Tampa Bay, where he played two seasons and added another ring to his collection.

Still, Colin Cowherd believes we shouldn’t read too much into the apparent snub.

“Many this morning are saying, ‘Can you believe Tom Brady didn’t mention the Patriots?’ Oh for God’s sake, media, show some restraint,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1. “I went and looked up Tom Brady’s letter when he left New England. It was a beautifully penned final chapter. The book is closed. That book is closed.

“Now, if Tom Brady gives a Hall of Fame speech in Canton and doesn’t mention the Patriots, that would be a story. That would be a grudge. But there’s going to be ample amounts and ample opportunities for Tom to discuss the Patriots. I don’t know, one of his six Super Bowl anniversary nights in Foxboro. Maybe the night they unveil his gigantic statue outside of Gillette Stadium. I don’t know, I’ve come to terms, we’ll probably have one or two Tom Brady nights over the next 20 years. Again, go read the letter. It’s the final chapter. Media, show restraint. There is no story here.”