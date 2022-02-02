Did Tom Brady Snub Patriots? Colin Cowherd Pushes Back Against Argument

Tom Brady’s official retirement from the NFL was somewhat surprising.
Not because it was unexpected. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington already let the cat out of the bag Saturday when they reported the quarterback was planning to call it a career.
But because Brady’s announcement via Instagram on Tuesday included no mention of the New England Patriots. Instead, the 44-year-old focused on family, friends and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Weird? Sure. After all, Brady spent 20 years in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles, before moving on to Tampa Bay, where he played two seasons and added another ring to his collection.
Still, Colin Cowherd believes we shouldn’t read too much into the apparent snub.
“Many this morning are saying, ‘Can you believe Tom Brady didn’t mention the Patriots?’ Oh for God’s sake, media, show some restraint,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1. “I went and looked up Tom Brady’s letter when he left New England. It was a beautifully penned final chapter. The book is closed. That book is closed.
“Now, if Tom Brady gives a Hall of Fame speech in Canton and doesn’t mention the Patriots, that would be a story. That would be a grudge. But there’s going to be ample amounts and ample opportunities for Tom to discuss the Patriots. I don’t know, one of his six Super Bowl anniversary nights in Foxboro. Maybe the night they unveil his gigantic statue outside of Gillette Stadium. I don’t know, I’ve come to terms, we’ll probably have one or two Tom Brady nights over the next 20 years. Again, go read the letter. It’s the final chapter. Media, show restraint. There is no story here.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a glowing statement in wake of Brady’s announcement. The Patriots also honored Brady with a social media post Tuesday, ultimately prompting a response from the QB.
“Thank You Patriots Nation (heart emoji),” Brady replied. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”
This acknowledgment could go a long way toward keeping the media pitchforks at bay.
Then again, the sentiment rings a bit hollow given Brady’s initial Instagram post, even though he’s made it clear in the past he has plenty of love for New England.
Welcome to life in 2022, where everything is scrutinized, for better or worse.
“Tom Brady had the greatest career for one team by a mile in the history of the league. It was called New England,” Cowherd said. “And then in the last year, it got bumpy, there were rumors, he closed it, walked over to the owner’s house, sign, sealed, deliver — and it closed. And then, now, he goes to Tampa. Quickly two years. Not an ideal fit. But like with Brady and everything, his passion and joy, his aspiration, his focus won a Super Bowl. And now he wants to show respect to those owners, and that coach, and that GM, and that city, and those fans. It is not in the least — in the least — disrespectful to New England.
“That’s the best-selling book of all time. And this sequel, though short, it was a best seller, too. They’re separate. And Tom has the right, when he pens a letter to end both chapters, to stay on point. It’s how he played; it’s how he retired. It is a non-story that Brady didn’t mention the Patriots. A total non-story.”
Wonder what Bill Belichick thinks about all this.