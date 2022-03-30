Julian Edelman Reacts To Celtics Pregame Speech About Team’s Mentality

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics prepared before Wednesday’s clash against the first-place Miami Heat with a pregame speech from center Al Horford.

“We got a couple of guys out, Rob (Williams) you know we’re going to do it for him,” Horford said as part of a 12-second speech.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to appreciate the message. “Next man up mentality. LFG Celtics,” Edelman tweeted in response to the video.

Williams’ injury has been well documented, and his absence will be felt. Fortunately, there is optimism that the Celtics center could return by the second round of the NBA Playoffs should Boston advance that far.

For now, bigs Daniel Theis and Grant Williams will have to adapt Edelman’s words of wisdom.