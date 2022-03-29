NFL Approves Major Change To Overtime Rules For Postseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Big changes are coming to the NFL’s overtime rules — but only for the most important part of the schedule.

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a rule change, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, that will guarantee each team one overtime possession in postseason games that are tied at the end of regulation.

The overtime format will remain unchanged in the regular season, with the game ending if a team scores a touchdown on the first drive of the extra session (and continuing if that team kicks a field goal or fails to score).

This change comes two months after the Buffalo Bills dropped a wild 42-36 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the latest NFL playoffs. Buffalo’s Josh Allen-led offense found the end zone twice in the final two minutes of regulation but never touched the ball in overtime, with Kansas City winning the coin toss and driving 75 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

That result prompted a renewed push for new overtime rules, though the Bills did not submit an official proposal.

The previous format also came under scrutiny after the New England Patriots scored on the opening drive of overtime to defeat the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs pushed for updated overtime rules following that result but did not receive the necessary support at the time.

Teams that win the overtime coin toss are 10-2 in the playoffs since 2010, with seven of those victories coming on the opening possession. Owners voted 29-3 in favor of the change, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.