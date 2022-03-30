Patriots Likely Watching Future New England Players At Alabama Pro Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Alabama is holding its annual pre-draft pro day Wednesday in Tuscaloosa. Odds are high that at least one participant will wind up playing for the New England Patriots.

The Crimson Tide, coached by Bill Belichick’s longtime friend and former colleague Nick Saban, have been a de facto feeder program for the Patriots throughout Saban’s tenure.

Since 2010, Alabama has produced eight New England draft picks, the most of any school. (Michigan, Florida and Arkansas are tied for second with six apiece.) It’s produced at least one in each of the last three drafts and five of the last seven.

Last year, the Patriots’ top two selections (first-round quarterback Mac Jones and second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore) both were national championship-winning Bama products. They currently have five Alabama players on their roster, including new linebacker Mack Wilson, who came over in a trade earlier this month. The others: Jones, Barmore, running back Damien Harris and linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Who might join that group in next month’s 2022 NFL Draft? Here are the players expected to participate in at least a portion of Wednesday’s pro day, according to the Alabama athletic department:

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

WR Slade Bolden

LB Christian Harris

DL Phil Mathis

OT Evan Neal

OL Chris Owens

DL LaBryan Ray

RB Brian Robinson

DB Daniel Wright

Neal, one of the best tackles in this class, is a projected top-five pick, meaning he’ll be long gone by the time the Patriots come on the clock. But the rest of those prospects will be in New England’s range, and several have been pegged as potential targets for Belichick’s club.