Patriots Send Large Coaching Contingent To Boston College Practice

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, but a large portion of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff spent Tuesday morning watching a younger group of collegiate prospects.

The majority of New England’s defensive assistants — including inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, safeties coach Brian Belichick and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington — were in attendance at Boston College’s latest spring practice in Chestnut Hill, Mass., according to Kevin J. Stone of the New England Football Journal.

Steve Belichick & (I think) Brian Belichick are here as well, as is defensive line coach Demarcus Covington @newftbj @TheFWAA @PFWAwriters https://t.co/F9lNOWhZDA — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) March 1, 2022

Another look at Steve Belichick & Jerod Mayo watching the BC defensive guys intently @newftbj @TheFWAA @PFWAwriters pic.twitter.com/xa11jh13Kc — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) March 1, 2022

This BC showing suggested the Patriots’ defensive staff, unlike their overhauled offensive brain trust, is unlikely to undergo any major alterations this offseason. Steve Belichick and Mayo have shared defensive coordinator duties for the past three seasons, with the former calling plays and the latter leading defensive meetings. New England has not employed an official DC since the 2017 season.

Mayo last month confirmed he is staying with the Patriots after interviewing for head-coaching positions and receiving offers for defensive coordinator jobs.

“I am a New England guy, right?” the former Patriots linebacker told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” during Super Bowl week. “My family’s here. Everything’s here. For me to pick up my family … and to go to some team where I really don’t know the people over there, we’re moving all these people, to me, it’s hard. It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team.”