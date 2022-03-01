Patriots Reportedly To Meet With These Three Receivers At NFL Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

The first juicy, Patriots-related rumor of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived.

Outkick’s Armando Salguero on Tuesday reported that New England this week plans to meet with at least three receiver prospects: Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Salguero added that the Patriots “likely” will meet with more receivers and that they will interview Williams, Olave and Burks “back-to-back-to-back.”

All three players are considered first-round talents, though USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson generally are considered the top two receivers in this year’s class. However, Williams topped many lists before he tore his ACL in this year’s NCAA National Championship Game.

NEW?Patriots Come To NFL Combine With Three Players Definitely On Their Minds https://t.co/7PJy2wk7u3 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 1, 2022

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Burks, Olave and Williams going 19th, 23rd and 28th, respectively, with Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson going 26th. Kiper, who had the Patriots selecting Williams in his first mock draft, now believes New England will take Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

Of course, mock drafts mean very little come draft night, but prospect rankings are worth keeping in mind.

Many fans believe the Patriots must add a high-level receiver this offseason to help Mac Jones keep pace with some of the AFC’s elite offenses. It’s unclear whether Bill Belichick shares that assessment, but if Salguero’s reporting is accurate, the Patriots coach might be considering using the 21st pick to give his offense a shiny new toy.