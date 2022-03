NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week.

DeBrusk recorded his first career hat trick against the Kings while also clinching his first four-point game to extend his point streak to nine games.

