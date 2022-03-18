Will Red Sox Add More Players To Roster? Alex Cora Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

American League East teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees have made big moves in order to bolster their rosters, while the Red Sox have been quiet.

Boston could benefit from a right-handed batter and another pitcher, especially after getting the news that Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his ribcage and won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

There still are some big-name free agents on the market that would make sense for the Red Sox, but is that in their plans before Opening Day?

“Still working, still recruiting,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I think we will add.”

Cora also noted he feels good about his team as a whole.

The Red Sox did lose Kyle Schwarber in free agency and missed out on Freddie Freeman after he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it certainly will be worth keeping an eye on any moves they may make to bolster the lineup.