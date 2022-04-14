How Chaim Bloom Views Red Sox Contract Talks With Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom obviously wouldn’t go into specifics Thursday when asked about Boston’s contract discussions with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

“I don’t think it’s something we should get into detail on publicly,” Bloom said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show. “I just don’t think it’s right for us to do. And there’s reports out there, and you then get into confirming, denying, refuting, correcting, whatever. I don’t think that’s very productive.”

Yet, the elephant remains firmly in the room, showing no signs of leaving.

Bogaerts can opt out of his contract and test free agency after this season, while Devers’ deal runs through the 2023 Major League Baseball campaign. And it’s hard not to wonder, without them inking extensions this spring, whether the clock is ticking on their respective Red Sox tenures.

So, where do things stand?

Well, Bloom spoke generally about how the Red Sox view contract extensions, while acknowledging a gap existed early in the organization’s negotiations with Bogaerts and Devers.

“I will say, generally, whenever you’re talking extensions — free agency is free agency — when you’re talking extensions and doing things early, so to speak, now you’re adding more variables, right? There’s risk that gets shared when you do those things, there’s upside that gets shared,” Bloom said Thursday. “There’s just much more potential — even if the desire is there and the player wants to be here and we want the player here — there’s just much more potential for people to see the world differently.