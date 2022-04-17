Red Sox Newcomer Trevor Story Confident He’s About To Heat Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The transition from the Colorado Rockies to the Boston Red Sox didn’t come without obstacles for Trevor Story.

Story could have benefited from a full spring training with Boston, but he wasn’t afforded that luxury due to the Major League Baseball lockout. The star infielder also needed to miss some of the abbreviated preseason in order to be on hand for the birth of his first child.

On a far unhappier note, the marquee free-agent addition was forced to be away from the ballclub because of a bout with food poisoning during the first week of the campaign. Staying off the field, for whatever reason, can be troubling for any player, especially one on a new team who’s manning a new position.

Story’s start to the season at the dish hasn’t been great. The two-time All-Star is 5-for-20 with a double entering Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. But Story believes it won’t be long before he starts doing damage with the bat.

“Like I’ve said, it’s a process, for sure,” Story told reporters after Saturday’s win, per the Boston Herald. “It’s been a crazy few weeks, but I feel good and I know I’m progressing each day, and that’s what I want. I know what it feels like when I’m there and I know it?s really close.”

Trying to terrorize the Green Monster also isn’t something on the front of Story’s mind right now. The 29-year-old knows that will come naturally with time.

“Right now I don’t need to do that,” Story told reporters. “What I did, the line drive to right was a really good sign for me. If I’m doing that, I know I’m really close. The big thing in left will kind of take care of itself. I don’t need to try to hit it. Those just kind of happen.”