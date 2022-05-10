Here’s When Tom Brady Could Be Calling Super Bowls For Fox Sports

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has been a Super Bowl regular during his playing career, and he might be a staple of the Big Game in retirement.

Brady and Fox Sports on Tuesday announced the legendary quarterback will join the network’s NFL broadcast booth once he retires. The future Hall of Famer will call games alongside Kevin Burkhardt, eventually forming a replacement for Fox’s departed duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, both of which joined ESPN this offseason.

Fox owns the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in four of the next 11 seasons: 2022, 2024, 2028 and 2032. It’s worth noting that details of Brady’s contract remain unknown, including length and compensation. So, there’s no guarantee he’ll be in the booth for any of those Super Bowls.

Furthermore, it’s anyone’s guess as to when Brady, 44, will retire. He briefly “retired” for 40 days this offseason, but subsequent reporting indicates he could join a new team next year.

Given Brady’s recent history, would it surprise anyone if he plays through the 2024 season, joins Fox for a few years then moves to another network before 2028? Nevertheless, there’s a non-zero chance that Brady calls a future Super Bowl that includes the New England Patriots as one of its participants.

And who knows? Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss the playoffs this season and Brady immediately joins the Fox booth for the NFL playoffs. Maybe Mac Jones and the Patriots go on a run and hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February, with Brady breaking it all down.

There are multiple scenarios on the table, and all of them are pretty cool.