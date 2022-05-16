How Signature Game 7 Was Product Of Progress For Grant Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Grant Williams has showcased his noteworthy development throughout the 2021-22 season, his third campaign in the league, but when the lights were the brightest in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics forward had a signature moment.

Williams acknowledged it wasn’t something he could have imagined after his first or second year in the league.

“If you asked me last year, I probably would be head down, keep it moving,” Williams said after Boston’s 108-81 victory at TD Garden on Sunday. “But I think the work that I’ve put in over the past year and a half, two years, since I’ve been in the league, has helped me be in this position.”

Williams, who was a 25% 3-point shooter in his rookie season only to shoot less than two attempts per game during his sophomore campaign, broke an NBA record with 18 attempts (7-for-18) from beyond the arc in Game 7. Now a true 3-and-D specialist, Williams finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-for-22 from the field while making a game-high seven treys.

It’s a product of hard work for Williams, who Celtics head coach Ime Udoka challenged to become a better 3-point shooter entering the season. Williams answered that by consistently getting his attempts up in practice or before the game both prior to and during Boston’s remarkable in-season turnaround.

“There’s just a lot of work from the guys that I’ve been around whether it’s my coaching staff at Tennessee, the coaching staff here at the Celtics,” Williams said. “Something I knew that I would have to add another arsenal to expand and be consistent in this game and play at this level. So it’s just a matter of the years that I’ve spent and shots I’ve taken. And also a credit to the people who have really supported me along that way.”

Williams concluded his third season shooting 41% from 3-point range while nearly doubling his makes per game (1.4) since just last season.