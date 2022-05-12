Nathan Eovaldi Frustrated After Giving Up Three-Run Lead In Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi had another great start but isn’t happy with his overall outing.

The Boston Red Sox split the two-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night as the Braves walked off with the win following Orlando Arcia’s home run.

Eovaldi went 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and giving up three earned runs. The Red Sox starter noted he was frustrated with losing the three-run lead his team provided him.

To hear what Eovaldi had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.