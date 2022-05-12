Nathan Eovaldi Frustrated After Giving Up Three-Run Lead In Red Sox Loss

Eovaldi will try to bounce back next time out

Nathan Eovaldi had another great start but isn’t happy with his overall outing.

The Boston Red Sox split the two-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night as the Braves walked off with the win following Orlando Arcia’s home run.

Eovaldi went 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and giving up three earned runs. The Red Sox starter noted he was frustrated with losing the three-run lead his team provided him.

To hear what Eovaldi had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.

