Off-Ice Official Injured In Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3 Released From Hospital

Joe Foley is on the mend after a piece of plexiglass fell on him during Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes on Friday night.

Foley, an off-ice official for the NHL, was sitting in the penalty box when David Pastrnak gave Boston a 3-1 lead over Carolina in the second period. Fans began to bang on the glass and one of them popped loose and fell on Foley, who was stretchered off the ice.

Hoping for a speedy recovery after a pane of glass fell on to Boston's timeout coordinator Joe Foley ? pic.twitter.com/ZsVZ6jq3qw — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 7, 2022

He was alert and conscious as the Bruins went to check on him, and we got some good news regarding Foley on Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy, citing an NHL spokesperson, revealed Foley was released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston “shortly after being examined on Friday night.”

The hope is that Foley will return to his position during the series.