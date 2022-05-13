Patriots Mailbag: Can Jonnu Smith Rebound In Second Pats Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The schedule’s out, the weather’s warm, and we’ve got a brand-spanking-new edition of the NESN.com New England Patriots mailbag for you to enjoy on this beautiful Friday morning.

Let’s dive right in:

@JimGilhooly1957

Who will be the third and/or fourth TE the team keeps?

That’ll be a battle between Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, newcomer Matt Sokol and any other tight ends the Patriots may add over the next few months. And so far, none of those three have provided much reason for optimism.

Asiasi has two career catches and sat out almost all of last season as a healthy scratch, appearing in just one game. Keene, drafted 10 spots after Asiasi in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, has three career catches and didn’t play at all in 2021, spending the entire season on injured reserve. Sokol, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers from Detroit this week, has two career appearances and zero receptions.

Since the Patriots’ third tight end (with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith occupying the top two spots) is unlikely to contribute much offensively anyway, this spot should go to a player who can make an impact on special teams. In theory, that’s Keene, who’s more athletic than his draft mate Asiasi. Keene also may be able to contribute in an H-back-type role — his primary position at Virginia Tech — as the Patriots transition away from the traditional fullback. But it’s unclear where he’s at physically after missing all of last season and being limited to six games as a rookie.

The more important question here is whether Smith can become the player New England thought it was getting when they gave him a four-year, $50 million contract last offseason. Smith started off well enough (nine catches on 10 targets in his first two games) but was a non-factor for most of the season, finishing with just 28 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown while grading out as one of the NFL’s worst run-blocking tight ends.

There were some small silver linings for Smith — most notably his yards-after-catch average, which ranked first among tight ends and third overall, per NFL Next Gen Stats — and the Patriots look poised to feature him more prominently this season, leaning more into 12 personnel (two tight ends) after surprisingly not straying from their 12 personnel preference in 2021.