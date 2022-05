NESN Logo Sign In

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs this weekend or don’t have the ability to get some action on this week’s Kentucky Derby, NESN Games is here to help you win.

Derby weekend is just about here, and there’s a $100 Amazon gift card up for grabs with the “Kentucky Derby Challenge” at NESN Games, and a Derby Day trifecta will win big.

It’s extremely simple to play. You just need to pick your top three finishers for Saturday’s big race, and you can sign up to play and make your picks below.