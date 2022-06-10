Patriots Cut One Kicker, Sign Another After Minicamp Tryout

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Vizcaino successfully parlayed his minicamp tryout into a New England Patriots roster spot.

Two days after wrapping up mandatory minicamp, the Patriots on Friday signed Vizcaino to their 90-man roster and released kicker Quinn Nordin.

The 25-year-old Vizcaino worked out for the Patriots earlier this week and then attended their minicamp on a tryout basis. He kicked in six games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, going 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 46 yards and 10-for-15 on extra points.

Vizcaino, who’s also spent time with Cincinnati, Dallas, Minnesota, San Francisco and Buffalo, will compete with veteran incumbent Nick Folk in training camp. Neither Folk nor Nordin participated in minicamp.

Nordin also was not spotted at either of the two organized team activities that were open to reporters. A 2021 undrafted free agent out of Michigan, he made New England’s initial 53-man roster last season but never kicked in a regular-season game, splitting his time between injured reserve and the practice squad.

The Patriots on Thursday canceled their final three spring practices. Training camp will begin in late July.