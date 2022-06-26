Where Celtics’ Summer League Roster Stands After Latest Addition

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics keep adding to their Summer League roster, and also had one notable subtraction.

After reportedly putting Jordan Bone and Trevion Williams on the team, the Celtics made another move Sunday by having Mfiondu Kabengele join the squad, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge also told Himmelsbach that 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar, who was originally expected to play in the exhibition contests out in Las Vegas, will miss Summer League action entirely due to his commitments to the Israeli national team.

Kabengele, a late first-round pick in the 2019 draft, has some NBA experience after playing 51 games over the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Kabengele spent this past season playing for G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, with whom the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Williams, who stands at 6-foot-10, will give the Summer League Celtics plenty of size. Bone, meanwhile, made a combined 24 appearances with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons from 2019-21 before playing in Spain last season.

With those additions, the Celtics’ Summer League roster has taken better shape with the trio joining Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Bodric Thomas, Matt Ryan and last year’s second-round draft pick, Juhann Begarin. It’s likely that J.D. Davison, who the Celtics just selected at No. 53 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, will also be on the team.

The Celtics still have time to tinker with the roster as their Summer League slate doesn’t start until July 9 against the Miami Heat.