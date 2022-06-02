Who Could Fill ‘Garrett Whitlock Role’ For Red Sox? Chaim Bloom Tips Hand

Are the Boston Red Sox ever going to fill the multi-inning reliever role that Garrett Whitlock made famous last season?
That is unclear, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tipped his hand as to where he is looking to pull talent from to bolster the bullpen.
“Bloom said he wouldn’t rule out moving one of the Triple-A starters to the bullpen, but if they did that, Sox wouldn’t use such a pitcher in the role they’d ask a veteran to fill,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Wednesday.
It sounds like the closer role is not going to be filled with a Triple-A option, but the “Whitlock role” is up for grabs. The Red Sox were willing to give that role to a rookie a year ago, so they clearly do not view it as a veteran role.
Let’s look at some options that could come in as a multi-inning reliever currently sitting in Triple-A Worcester:
Kutter Crawford
The 26-year-old right-hander has been the only player that’s been given a crack at taking over Whitlock’s prior role. His first stint with the Red Sox this season was not successful, posting an 8.44 ERA in eight appearances. That said, he recorded more than three outs in five of those outings, inferring that manager Alex Cora has certainly seen the potential for Crawford to shine in such appearances.
Connor Seabold
Seabold was considered by many to be the prize in the trade that sent Nick Pivetta to Boston. While that hasn’t proved to be the case so far, he could show his potential if given an opportunity to be a hybrid reliever with the Red Sox.
The former Philadephia Phillies prospect was off to a fantastic start for the WooSox, with a 2.45 ERA in seven starts (36 2/3 innings). He suffered a pectoral strain that sent him to the injured list, but is expected to return shortly. He’s a prime candidate to fill the void that Whitlock left when he moved to the rotation.
Josh Winckowski
Winckowski got a taste of the big leagues, making his MLB debut a week ago for a spot start. The results were not fantastic, but his larger sample size indicates his ability to contribute in Boston. The 23-year-old righty has a 3.13 ERA in seven starts for the WooSox with an impressive 34/6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Brayan Bello
Bello is the No.1 pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization. He’s arguably the most promising pitcher the team has had since Eduardo Rodriguez. That said, he was just called up to Triple-A on May 17 and will need more time to develop. If he does see time in Boston this season, it likely won’t be till at least August or September, and that in itself is bold.
Bloom is not going to rush the development of a player that has potential to become a frontline starter. Prior to his call-up to Worcester, Bello had a 1.60 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 12 walks in 33 2/3 innings for Double-A Portland. He did not allow a hit for 13 consecutive innings at one point, and looks to be one of the top pieces of the Red Sox farm system, but he’s not going to be rushing in to help Boston anytime soon.