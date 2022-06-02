Who Could Fill ‘Garrett Whitlock Role’ For Red Sox? Chaim Bloom Tips Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Boston Red Sox ever going to fill the multi-inning reliever role that Garrett Whitlock made famous last season?

That is unclear, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tipped his hand as to where he is looking to pull talent from to bolster the bullpen.

“Bloom said he wouldn’t rule out moving one of the Triple-A starters to the bullpen, but if they did that, Sox wouldn’t use such a pitcher in the role they’d ask a veteran to fill,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Wednesday.

It sounds like the closer role is not going to be filled with a Triple-A option, but the “Whitlock role” is up for grabs. The Red Sox were willing to give that role to a rookie a year ago, so they clearly do not view it as a veteran role.

Let’s look at some options that could come in as a multi-inning reliever currently sitting in Triple-A Worcester:

Kutter Crawford

The 26-year-old right-hander has been the only player that’s been given a crack at taking over Whitlock’s prior role. His first stint with the Red Sox this season was not successful, posting an 8.44 ERA in eight appearances. That said, he recorded more than three outs in five of those outings, inferring that manager Alex Cora has certainly seen the potential for Crawford to shine in such appearances.

Connor Seabold

Seabold was considered by many to be the prize in the trade that sent Nick Pivetta to Boston. While that hasn’t proved to be the case so far, he could show his potential if given an opportunity to be a hybrid reliever with the Red Sox.