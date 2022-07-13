CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Returns From Break With Win Vs. Fever

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun didn’t show any signs of rust in their return from the WNBA All-Star break and claimed a 89-81 victory over the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Connecticut, which entered Wednesday’s matinee as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, improved to 15-8. Indiana fell to 5-20, the worst record in the league.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s going to be difficult to beat the Sun when their offensive depth is on display as it was Wednesday.

Connecticut had five players finish in double figures, including four of the five starters. Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner led the team in the scoring column, but the contributions from Courtney Williams and Brionna Jones further helped the Sun gain separation en route to a 41-28 first-half lead. Connecticut shot 44.7% from the field in the first half all while Indiana converted just 26.7% of its field goal attempts.

The Sun stretched their lead to as large as 20 points late in the third quarter and it proved too much to overcome.