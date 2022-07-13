CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Returns From Break With Win Vs. Fever

The Connecticut Sun didn’t show any signs of rust in their return from the WNBA All-Star break and claimed a 89-81 victory over the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Connecticut, which entered Wednesday’s matinee as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, improved to 15-8. Indiana fell to 5-20, the worst record in the league.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It’s going to be difficult to beat the Sun when their offensive depth is on display as it was Wednesday.
Connecticut had five players finish in double figures, including four of the five starters. Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner led the team in the scoring column, but the contributions from Courtney Williams and Brionna Jones further helped the Sun gain separation en route to a 41-28 first-half lead. Connecticut shot 44.7% from the field in the first half all while Indiana converted just 26.7% of its field goal attempts.
The Sun stretched their lead to as large as 20 points late in the third quarter and it proved too much to overcome.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds on 6-for-13 from the field … in 17 first-half minutes. Her presence in the paint helped the Sun build a 13-point lead at the break. The reigning league MVP finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes.
— Williams stuffed the stat sheet early on, as well, scoring 10 first-half points on 50% from the field (4-for-8). The veteran guard finished with 10 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 29 minutes.
— Bonner was another double-digit scorer for the Sun as she finished with 19 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. She recorded a team-best plus-22 rating, as well. During the contest, she became one of just 14 players in WNBA history to score 6,000 career points.
