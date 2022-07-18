How Patriots Receivers Stack Up In Madden NFL 23 Ratings

NESN Logo Sign In

All indications are that the New England Patriots enter the 2022 campaign with a number of serviceable options at the wide receiver position.

The position group for the Patriots seemingly is built more on depth than it is a high-end superstar that other teams employ. And the Madden NFL 23 ratings released Monday indicate much of the same.

The Patriots have four wideouts measuring with a rating of 80 or higher, all four of which are within two overall points of each other. New England is led by recently-acquired DeVante Parker (82), a pair of second-year Patriots in Kendrick Bourne (81) and Nelson Agholor (81) along with the consistent Jakobi Meyers (80).

The Patriots are one of 21 teams who do not have a wideout ranked 90 or higher.

Devante Adams’ Raiders, Cooper Kupp’s Rams, Tyreek Hill’s Dolphins, Stefon Diggs’ Bills, Justin Jefferson’s Vikings, Mike Evans’ Buccaneers, Keenan Allen’s Chargers, Terry McLaurin’s Commanders, Amari Cooper’s Browns, Michael Thomas’ Saints and Tyler Lockett’s Seahawks all have a wideout ranked 90 or above.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have the two highest-rated teammates with Evans (92) and Chris Godwin (89). The Seahawks aren’t far behind with Lockett (90) and D.K. Metcalf (89).

There are 23 teams who have at least one receiver ranked higher than New England’s highest-graded wideout.