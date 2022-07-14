Patrice Bergeron Called Pavel Zacha To Welcome Him To Bruins After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron has had a busy offseason with elbow surgery and reflecting on whether he wants to retire or return to the Bruins, and he made a phone call to the newest member of the team.

Boston traded Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday during the first day of NHL free agency. Zacha is a restricted free agent and will need a new deal before the 2022-23 season starts.

Zacha met with the media Thursday afternoon and revealed he received a call from Bergeron.

“How nice he was and welcoming and telling me that he’s going to meet me at camp and he’s excited to talk to me,” Zacha told reporters, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “I’m just excited to meet him in person and talk to him.”

Bergeron still has to make a decision about his future, but we think that sounds pretty promising about the return of No. 37.

Speaking of 37, that’s the number Zacha wore while he was with the Devils. But he said numbers aren’t that big of a deal to him, so we’ll see which one he chooses.

There still are some questions the Bruins must answer before training camp begins in a few months, but it’s clear Zacha is excited to get to work with his new team.