Red Sox Notes: Boston Swept For Second Time As Comeback Falls Short

The Red Sox were swept for just the second time this season Thursday night.

Boston fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, at Tropicana Field after holding a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford continued his impressive form through the first six innings of Thursday’s contest. Prior to the seventh inning, the right-hander had gone 16 1/3 innings with 20 strikeouts and only one earned run allowed in his last three starts, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. Crawford had not gone into the seventh inning his Major League career, and the Rays lit him up for three runs before reliever John Schreiber was put in.

Schreiber had not given up a run since May 27, per Abraham. The right-handed reliever had gone 17 1/3 scoreless innings through 19 appearances before giving up two runs Thursday.

The loss puts Boston at 11-24 on the year against American League East opponents and 2-8 in its past 10 games.

The last time the Red Sox were swept this season was against the Chicago White Sox in May. Boston has only been swept in a four-game series eight times since 2000 — two came in 2020 against the Rays and the New York Yankees, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Manager Alex Cora was not pleased with the way Boston played Wednesday, and he offered an optimistic outlook on the Red Sox.