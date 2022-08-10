CT Sun WNBA Playoff Picture With Two Regular-Season Games Remaining

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun are certainly in the hunt for the WNBA title.

The top eight of the league’s 12 teams clinch a spot in the postseason and earn the chance to win a WNBA championship. The Sun remain in good position for to contend for the crown after an impressive win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

At this point only one team has been ruled out of playoff contention, the last place (5-29) Indiana Fever. Six teams: The Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Sun, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings have already clinched the playoffs. The other five teams (Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks) are still in the running for the remaining two playoff spots.

The Sun currently sit in third place across the league. They are two games behind first place and have two games remaining on the season.

The playoffs, beginning on Aug. 17, will consist of three rounds in the following format: best-of-three series, a best-of-five series and another best-of-five series. This differs from the past 1-1-5-5 format the WNBA used to have for its playoffs.

The first round best-of-three series will feature games one and two being hosted by the higher seed and game three (if necessary) being hosted by the lower seed. No teams will receive a bye, so all eight teams will participate in at least a best-of-three series. No reseeding will take place from round-to-round.

The best-of-five series (both the semifinals and Finals) will take place in the same fashion. Games one, two and five (if necessary) will take place at the higher seed’s home court and games three and four (if necessary) will be hosted by the lower seed.