How DeVante Parker Flashed ’80-20′ Ability In Patriots Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ marquee offseason addition enjoyed arguably his best practice yet Tuesday.

DeVante Parker was quarterback Mac Jones’ top target in New England’s first of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, pulling down a team-high five receptions on seven targets and flashing the contested-catch ability he’s known for.

Two of Parker’s grabs were highlight-reel downfield tosses. First, he beat CJ Henderson on a fade route, snatching the ball from above the Panthers cornerback. Later, he elevated between two Carolina defenders to snare a Jones deep ball.

Parker also caught three shorter passes from Jones and drew a defensive holding penalty.

“If the ball is in the area,” the soft-spoken wide receiver declared after practice, “it’s mine.”

Never a gifted separator, Parker has made a career out of consistently winning so-called 50-50 balls. Only that’s not how he views them.

“Mine are more like 80-20,” he said.