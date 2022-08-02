How Patriots Rookie Tyquan Thornton Is Standing Out In Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’ll be months or years before we know whether the New England Patriots’ surprise decision to trade up and draft Tyquan Thornton was a wise one.

But one week into training camp, the rail-thin speedster looks like a player on the rise.

After repping mostly with the scout-team offense during spring practice, Thornton has seen consistent and substantial reps with the Mac Jones-led first team since camp began last Wednesday.

“I think Ty’s a hard worker,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s starting to really grasp some of the things we’re doing and getting open. He clearly has the speed to get open.”

Thornton hasn’t posted gaudy reception totals in team drills (eight total across six practices, with a number of those coming from backups Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe), but the second-round rookie pulled down highlight-reel receptions in 1-on-1s in each of the team’s first two padded practices.

The first beat tight, physical coverage by rangy cornerback Joejuan Williams on Monday, with Thornton fighting through a jam to make a diving catch near the pylon. On the second, he adjusted nicely to an over-the-helmet heave from Jones while being blanketed by Jalen Mills.

Mills, a veteran cornerback who started 16 games last season, shook his head in apparent disbelief, then clapped for Thornton as the 21-year-old jogged back upfield. Given how competitive wideouts and defensive backs are in these summer practices, that reaction was notable.