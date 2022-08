NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to Michael Wacha to help them get a win Wednesday.

Boston lost to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, dropping the game, 10-5.

Wacha will be on the mound trying to avoid the sweep. The Red Sox starter is 3-0 since returning from the injured list.

For more, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.