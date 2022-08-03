Pedro Martinez Speaks On 2022 Red Sox Trade Deadline Approach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball trade deadline reached its conclusion on Tuesday with the Boston Red Sox adding a few veteran names to the roster. However, one former player isn’t fully on board with how Boston went about exploring the trade market.

Pedro Martinez, a former Red Sox pitcher (1998-2004) and National Baseball Hall of Famer, currently serves as an MLB analyst. While making an appearance on “MLB on TBS,” Martinez chimed in on his former team’s approach to the trade deadline on Tuesday.

“I just don’t see where the path is leading for the Red Sox, to be honest,” Martinez said. “They have a headache with (Rafael) Devers, have a headache with the most consistent player they have ever had Xander Bogaerts. They just got rid of (Christian) Vázquez, who figured that out in the middle of the field.

“It’s hard for me to figure out what the mentality is. I don’t know how much they know about their health, but their health is not really been impacted by the position players as much as it has been the pitching staff. I think they need help in the bullpen and I think they need help in the starting rotation. And so far I haven’t seen any of those being approached as much as the positioning of the players. And I have a hard time understanding what the thought process is where Chaim (Bloom) is trying to lead the rest of the pact. I don’t have an exact idea, but I can tell you for sure, the biggest areas that they need to improve, is the health of the starting rotation and the end of the bullpen.”

Boston did not make a move for a pitcher, in fact, they dealt one in reliever Jake Diekman. They replaced Diekman’s spot on the roster with Rich Hill, who returned from the injured list.