Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi To Start Series Opener In Houston

The Red Sox will play their final game before the MLB trade deadline Monday, with Boston starting a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for Boston at Minute Maid Park, while Houston gives the ball to Luis Garcia.

J.D. Martinez, who addressed trade speculation after Sunday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers, remains in the Red Sox’s starting lineup. He will bat fourth.

Jarren Duran will return to the lineup, starting in center field and leading off. Christian Arroyo will start at third base for the second consecutive game, with Rafael Devers still on the injured list.

First pitch from Houston is set for 8:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Astros lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (51-52)

Jarren Duran, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Franchy Cordero, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B