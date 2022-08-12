Was Bill Belichick Miffed By Giants’ Preseason Game Plan Vs. Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Giants’ blitz-happy approach in Thursday night’s preseason opener seemed to irritate New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Asked Friday about the Patriots’ decision not to call any play-action passes in their 23-21 loss at Gillette Stadium, Belichick replied:

“Well, with what the Giants were doing, there’s a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game. So, just leave it at that.”

What were the Giants doing? They were coming after the Patriots’ quarterbacks, especially third-string rookie Bailey Zappe.

Teams rarely send extra pass rushers on more than a handful of plays in Week 1 of the preseason, choosing to save their more aggressive and exotic pressure packages for the games that matter. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 exhibition opener, New England QBs faced just six blitzes, per Pro Football Focus. In 2018, they faced nine. In 2019, eight. Last year, a mere five. (The 2020 preseason was canceled due to COVID-19.)

On Thursday, the Giants — whose new head coach, Brian Daboll, is a former New England assistant — blitzed the Patriots 21 times, per PFF, including on 17 of Zappe’s 33 dropbacks.

The fourth-round draft pick displayed scattershot accuracy in his first taste of NFL action, but he held up reasonably well against New York’s pressure, going 12-for-16 for 135 yards and a touchdown with one interception when blitzed.