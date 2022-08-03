Why Mac Jones Make Change To Practice Attire In Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s extended training camp absence has shaken up the Patriots’ distribution of quarterback reps — and Mac Jones’ practice wardrobe.
For the first time this summer, New England’s starting QB sported a black compression sleeve on his throwing arm Tuesday, sparking questions about whether he was dealing with some sort of injury or elbow soreness.
That wasn’t the case, Jones said, explaining after practice he knew he’d be receiving fewer reps and wanted to ensure his arm stayed warm.
“Hoyer usually wears the sleeve, so I have to carry the tradition on,” Jones said, smiling. “No, I’m just kidding. Honestly, just trying to keep a little bit of compression on there, keep it warm throughout the day. We had a lot of younger guys get reps today, so just kind of let it stay warm while I’m waiting to go in.”
One of those younger guys was fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who’s seen his workload spike with Hoyer missing four camp practices and sitting out competitive drills in another.
Zappe actually outrepped Jones on Tuesday, taking 23 snaps in full-team 11-on-11 drills to the starter’s 17. The Patriots gave their second-team offense an extended run, at one point keeping that Zappe-led unit on the field for 13 consecutive 11-on-11 reps.
Jones threw passes on 10 of those reps and completed five of them, with one drop, one throwaway and one pass batted at the line of scrimmage. Zappe went 8-for-13, leaning on tight end Devin Asiasi (two catches), receiver Tre Nixon (two) and running back Kevin Harris (three).
With Hoyer’s contract carrying $3 million in guaranteed money, he’ll likely have a spot on the 53-man roster. The 36-year-old should continue to be a valuable veteran resource for Jones, who’s working with a new quarterbacks coach (Joe Judge) and play-caller (Matt Patricia?) in his second pro season.
It’s unclear what’s keeping Hoyer away from the field, but Belichick on Tuesday said he should return “fairly soon.”
Until then, Zappe will continue to handle QB2 duties. The record-setting Western Kentucky product has been erratic with his accuracy and ball placement in camp, but he’s delivered a few impressive downfield completions, including well-placed touchdowns to Kristian Wilkerson, Josh Hammond and Ty Montgomery.
“Just taking advantage of your reps when you get them,” Zappe said after Saturday’s practice. “That’s what everyone’s doing here.”
