Why Mac Jones Make Change To Practice Attire In Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s extended training camp absence has shaken up the Patriots’ distribution of quarterback reps — and Mac Jones’ practice wardrobe.

For the first time this summer, New England’s starting QB sported a black compression sleeve on his throwing arm Tuesday, sparking questions about whether he was dealing with some sort of injury or elbow soreness.

That wasn’t the case, Jones said, explaining after practice he knew he’d be receiving fewer reps and wanted to ensure his arm stayed warm.

“Hoyer usually wears the sleeve, so I have to carry the tradition on,” Jones said, smiling. “No, I’m just kidding. Honestly, just trying to keep a little bit of compression on there, keep it warm throughout the day. We had a lot of younger guys get reps today, so just kind of let it stay warm while I’m waiting to go in.”

Mac Jones is wearing what appears to be a compression sleeve on his throwing arm today. First time we?ve seen him sporting one of those this summer. pic.twitter.com/BVGf5ZUe4V — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2022

One of those younger guys was fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who’s seen his workload spike with Hoyer missing four camp practices and sitting out competitive drills in another.

Zappe actually outrepped Jones on Tuesday, taking 23 snaps in full-team 11-on-11 drills to the starter’s 17. The Patriots gave their second-team offense an extended run, at one point keeping that Zappe-led unit on the field for 13 consecutive 11-on-11 reps.