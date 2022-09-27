Aaron Rodgers Gives Strong Accolade To Bill Belichick Ahead Of Week 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The Packers versus Patriots matchup will look a bit different in 2022, but the respect is still there between two future Hall of Famers.

New England will likely be without Mac Jones due to the second-year quarterback’s high ankle sprain. Aaron Rodgers continues to make things work in Green Bay, even without his top wideout Davante Adams.

The Packers quarterback made his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and he gave a high accolade to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of their teams’ Week 4 matchup.

“Well, he’s the best coach of all time,” Rodgers said, per Twitter video. “He’s a legend, living legend, and he’s been ahead of the game for a long, long time. He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments, third quarter adjustments, fourth quarter adjustments, whatever it takes. You know there’s going to be an initial idea about what they want to take away from our offense, and then they’ll have two or three — a plan B, a plan C, plan D.

“We figured that out in 2014. I’ve told this before. They wanted to take away Jordy (Nelson) and Randall (Cobb), we went to Davante. Then they wanted to take away Davante, we went to Jordy. They wanted to really take away Davante and Jordy, we went to Randall. That’s what they always do. They’re always mixing it up with different fronts. They’ve added an extensive zero blitz scheme to their repertoire. But he’s a fantastic coach. You never know exactly what you’re going to get, but you have to be ready for all of it.”

Green Bay got the better of New England in that 2014 game, but the Patriots won the most recent matchup between the historic franchises in 2018. McAfee followed up and asked what kind of relationship Rodgers has with Belichick.

“I think just a mutual respect,” Rodgers said. “We’ve seen each other a few times over the years at various events but just a lot of respect. For me, I think he’s a fantastic coach, and I love what he’s accomplished. I love what he’s about. I think he’s hilarious in his press conferences. He’s a legend.”