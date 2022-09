NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opening game of the three-game series to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards, blowing their 2-0 lead to lose 3-2. But there was some history made for Triple-A Worcester

The WooSox saw left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy throw the first immaculate inning in the team’s history against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

