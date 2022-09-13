Here’s First Look At No. 6 Bill Russell Patch NBA Teams Will Wear

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA will honor Bill Russell’s legacy this season, and fans got a first look at a patch teams will wear on their jerseys.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and civil rights trailblazer died July 31 at age 88. The NBA Hall of Famer’s No. 6 will be retired in an unprecedented move from the league. A select number of players will be grandfathered into the move, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Charlotte Hornets held an internal media day Monday and showed off the jerseys they will wear this season that includes the No. 6 patch.

Day 1 of internal media day ??? pic.twitter.com/XuSUYnnRb9 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 12, 2022

The Celtics will have their own plan to honor the franchise icon. At the Basketball Hall of Fame, Russell was honored prior to player inductions.