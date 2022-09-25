Mac Jones Injury: What Patriots Fear About QB’s Ankle Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots don’t yet know the severity of Mac Jones’ ankle injury, but they believe an MRI scheduled for Monday could reveal tendon and/or ligament damage.

That’s the team’s “concern/fear” after Jones hobbled off the field late in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Per team sources, the concern/fear is that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage. X-rays wouldn't show that. More pictures to be taken. Stay tuned. #Patriots https://t.co/EUgSMgMvSQ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 25, 2022

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported initial X-rays on Jones’ ankle were negative, and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was the first to report the QB’s forthcoming MRI. Howe’s report also indicated the Patriots are concerned about “a potential high ankle sprain.”

Head coach Bill Belichick did not offer an update on Jones’ condition immediately after Sunday’s loss, which dropped the Patriots to 1-2 on the season. If Jones cannot play next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, veteran Brian Hoyer likely would start in his stead.

Several Patriots players expressed confidence in Hoyer when asked about him after the game. The 36-year-old journeyman has not started a game since Week 4 of the 2020 season, when he stepped in against the Kansas City Chiefs after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones is scheduled to address reporters over Zoom on Monday afternoon.